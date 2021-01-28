Attacks on individuals fall as cybercrime shifts tactics

Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers’ information in 2020 to focus on more profitable attacks on businesses. That’s according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of identity crime. It found that the number of U.S. data breaches fell 19% in 2020, but the number of individuals impacted by cyberattacks fell 66%. Ransomware and phishing attacks are the preferred form of data theft now as these require less effort and generate bigger payouts. However, experts urged consumers not to let down their guard. According to the report released Thursday, 300.5 million individuals were impacted by data breaches in 2020.