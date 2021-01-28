Global shares drop after US stocks’ worst day since October

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen as a reality check sets in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Shares in France, Germany and Britain are falling in early Thursday trading, while benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China finished lower. The region is looking ahead to earnings season for a read on how companies are faring amid COVID-19 infections, which have been relatively low in some nations such as New Zealand, compared to other global regions. Investor attention is on the global vaccine rollout and President Joe Biden’s promised fiscal stimulus.