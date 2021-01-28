After rescuing rival, Bestaven wins solo global sailing race

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France (AP) — Yannick Bestaven has won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world sailing race after rescuing a capsized rival, more than 80 days alone at sea and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner. Bestaven wasn’t the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to his fellow Frenchman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Sables-d’Olonne Wednesday night. But Bestaven and another skipper have had time knocked off their overall finish time for helping a fellow sailor who capsized. And with that Bestaven has been declared the winner.