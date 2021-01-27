Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved a measure rebuking one of its most far-right members for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” On a vote of 24-9 Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled chamber advanced a resolution censuring Amanda Chase, a senator from suburban Richmond who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor. The vote followed a long debate that featured scathing rebukes from Chase’s colleagues on both sides of the political aisle. She launched into a series of personal and professional attacks, noting that some of her fellow senators have had their own behavioral and legal troubles in the past. The censure included an allegation that Chase voiced support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol.