UK vaccine plant evacuated after getting suspicious package

LONDON (AP) — A British pharmaceutical manufacturing company producing coronavirus vaccines says it had to partially evacuate the factory after receiving a “suspicious package.” Wockhardt UK is an arm of the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines at its factory in north Wales. The company said it notified authorities after receiving the package Wednesday morning, and partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. North Wales Police said they were dealing with the “ongoing incident” at the Wrexham Industrial Estate, 42 miles (68 kilometers) south of Liverpool. The BBC reported that a bomb disposal unit has been called to deal with a suspicious package.