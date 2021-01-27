Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk to improve the International Space Station’s European lab. Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover ventured out Wednesday morning on the first of two spacewalks planned over the next few days. They headed straight to Columbus, one of the station’s three high-tech labs. They will install a high-speed data link outside Columbus and connect cables for an experiment platform that’s been awaiting activation for almost a year. Hopkins and Glover rode a SpaceX capsule to the orbiting lab in November.