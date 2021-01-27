Polish court seals divisive ruling to tighten abortion law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law and that triggered weeks of protests after it was first announced in October. The Constitutional Tribunal published the justification of its ruling, which means it can now be officially printed and take immediate effect. The printing was expected later Wednesday. Women’s organizations that led weeks of nationwide protests last year, some of which ended in clashes with police, warned of a new action Wednesday night. The ruling bans abortion of fetuses with congenital defects and critics argue that it narrows the already tight law to a near total ban of abortions.