Oklahoma seeking to return $2M worth of hydroxychloroquine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is attempting to return $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine. The malaria drug was once touted by then-President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for the coronavirus. A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed Wednesday that Hunter is attempting to negotiate the return of the drug. Oklahoma acquired 1.2 million pills in April from California-based FFF Enterprises. A company spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Oklahoma and Utah both secured doses of the drug from private pharmaceutical companies. Utah managed to secure a refund of the $800,000 it spent to purchase 20,000 packets of hydroxychloroquine compounded with zinc.