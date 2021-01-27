New UN report airs concerns about human rights in Sri Lanka

New UN report airs concerns about human rights in Sri LankaNew
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has published a report airing new concerns about Sri Lanka, calling for “international action” such as through targeted sanctions against alleged perpetrators of rights violations and floating the prospect of referring the situation to the International Criminal Court. The report points to “worrying trends” over the last year — more than a decade after the end of an armed conflict over more than a generation that left tens of thousands dead.