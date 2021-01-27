Killer winter tornado stuns storm-savvy Alabama town

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) — A nighttime tornado that devastated an Alabama community and killed a teenager surprised even storm-savvy residents in an area prone to violent weather. The terrifying twister blasted through suburban Birmingham late Monday, trapping entire families in the remnants of shattered homes and injuring 30. Tim Herring survived by hiding in a bathtub with his wife as the tornado ripped apart their home. He says he didn’t expect anything so destructive and now finds himself picking up the pieces after assisting others in previous tornadoes. The weather service says the twister was an EF- 3 with 150 mph (241 kph) winds.