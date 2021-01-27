In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

In a Georgia community just down the road from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each side in a fraught debate over reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic has argued science favors them. The division in Decatur, home to no shortage of experts on the virus, illustrates the host of challenges U.S. schools have faced in evaluating what’s safe. The CDC says that for schools to open safely, they and their surrounding communities must adopt universal masking and other prevention measures to protect school staff and students. But Decatur’s superintendent says without specific reopening instructions, school administrators have had to become amateur epidemiologists.