Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired. Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic. Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so officials decided to offer them to other stranded drivers. All the doses were administered, including one to a sheriff’s employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others.