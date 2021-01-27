Google says North Korea-backed hackers sought cyber research

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Google believes hackers backed by the North Korean government posed as computer security bloggers on social media while attempting to steal information from researchers in the field. Experts say the attacks targeting computer security experts reflect North Korean efforts to improve its cyber skills and be able to breach widely used computer products, such as Google’s Chrome browser and Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system. A Google researcher says the hackers created social media profiles to build credibility and interact with researchers, who were the compromised after following a link to a blog set up by the hackers. North Korea has been linked to the 2014 hacking of Sony Pictures and the WannaCry malware attack of 2017.