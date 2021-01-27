Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers. Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company with conspiracy from 2009 to 2016. The government says company representatives gave more than $3.5 million in cash and other things to senior officials at the United Auto Workers. The money came from a jointly run training center. Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman Shawn Morgan confirmed the company’s planned guilty plea and fine. An indictment returned in 2017 says Fiat Chrysler officials set up a liberal policy for credit cards to keep union officials “fat, dumb and happy.”