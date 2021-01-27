FBI arrests Puerto Rico producer in government chat scandal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The FBI has arrested a radio producer in Puerto Rico for allegedly trying to extort money from a government official to prevent the release of private messages that would “burn down Puerto Rico.” The indictment announced Wednesday is related to leaked communications sent via an encrypted messaging app that later brought down Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón faces federal charges including attempted extortion and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation. An attorney for Díaz could not be immediately reached for comment. The FBI says he was arrested at his home early Wednesday.