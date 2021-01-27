Protesting farmers return to camp after storming Indian fort

NEW DELHI (AP) — Leaders of a protest movement have sought to distance themselves from a day of violence when thousands of farmers stormed India’s historic Red Fort. It was the most dramatic moment in two months of demonstrations that have grown into a major challenge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Demonstrators demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws briefly took over of the 17th-century fort, and images broadcast live on television shocked the nation. At least one protester died, and many demonstrators were injured, as were more than 300 police officers. The farmers are demanding the repeal of laws that they fear will favor large corporate agriculture and leave smallholders behind. The government insists the laws will benefit farmers.