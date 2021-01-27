Far-right influencer charged in 2016 Clinton voter scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a self-styled far-right propagandist is facing charges he used social media to try to suppress votes for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Douglass Mackey was expected to be released on $50,000 bond following an initial court appearance Wednesday in Florida, prosecutors said. A message was left with his defense attorney. A criminal complaint in New York City says that the 31-year-old Mackey conspired in late 2016 to use Twitter and other social media to try to trick Clinton supporters to vote via text instead of casting an actual ballot.