Ex-Rep. Kennedy launches group targeting ‘unwinnable’ races

BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III says he has no plans to run for office anytime soon and has launched a new project aimed in part at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party. Kennedy had opted not to seek reelection last year to pursue an unsuccessful challenge to his fellow Democrat, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey. Kennedy unveiled what he called the Groundwork Project in an email to supporters Wednesday. Kennedy said after he lost he weighed what to do with his network of supporters and decided to channel that energy toward people and causes that need it.