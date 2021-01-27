EU official: AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine delivery talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — And EU official says AstraZeneca has pulled out of meeting with the European Union to discuss delayed vaccine commitments to the bloc. The official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the talks said the EU would “insist on them” coming back to the negotiating table to explain the delay in deliveries once the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets approved for use by the European Medicines Agency. Wednesday’s talks with the EU Commission and member states were slated to be the third in as many days, as an ever angrier EU is demanding an explanation about the delays. On Monday, the EU threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.