Broken by Trump, US refugee program aims to return stronger

President Joe Biden has vowed to restore America’s place as a world leader in offering sanctuary to the oppressed by raising the cap on the number of refugees allowed in each year. He wants to raise admissions to 125,000 from the Trump administration’s record low of 15,000. But advocates say it will take much more to reestablish the pipeline. The Trump administration added layers of obstacles, including cutting jobs or reassigning those who interview and process refugee applications. It’s left a backlog of tens of thousands of cases. Advocates are pushing Biden for reforms that would shield the program from political swings in the future.