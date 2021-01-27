Brazil to end military-led program against Amazon logging

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourão says that the ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30. Mourão defended on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon, but critics of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government have said the military operation has failed to clamp down on rampant illegal logging. Conclusion of the program means environmental agencies will once again be responsible for monitoring the country’s rainforest, Mourão said, adding the region’s sustainable development depends on private-sector and international investment.