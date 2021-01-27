Biden, Japan PM discuss China action near Senkaku Islands

President Joe Biden has assured Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of his administration’s commitment to protecting the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. Biden has previously expressed commitment to the 1960 Japan-U.S. security treaty that covers the islands. But they are the cause of growing anxiety in Japan after China last week passed legislation authorizing coast guard ships to use weapons against foreign ships deemed to be involved in illegal activities. The White House made no mention in its statement about whether the two leaders discussed Olympics scheduled to be hosted this summer by Japan.