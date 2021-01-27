Battling COVID-19, South Africa prepares for first vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Battling a COVID-19 resurgence driven by a more infectious variant, South Africa is preparing to roll out its first vaccines to the country’s frontline healthcare workers. Delivery of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive imminently at Johannesburg’s international airport and there are plans for jabs to be given to doctors and nurses next week. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said South Africa intends to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people in 2021, starting with the most vulnerable health care workers. Battling a COVID-19 resurgence driven by a more infectious variant, South Africa is preparing to roll out its first vaccines to the country’s frontline healthcare workers.