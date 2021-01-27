At Sundance, pandemic dramas unfold on screen and off

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has transformed the annual Sundance Film Festival into a largely virtual event, but it has also reshaped many of the films that will unspool there. The wide majority of Sundance’s films were shot before the arrival of COVID-19. But there are numerous films that managed the seemingly impossible feat of making a movie through the crisis. Sundance will supply the fullest look yet of moviemaking under the pandemic. Even in an independent film world predicated on a can-do spirit, the results are often striking for their resourcefulness. Sundance gets underway Thursday.