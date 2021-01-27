AP PHOTOS: Designer Julien Fournie’s showcase is a movie

PARIS (AP) — The new face of Paris Fashion Week is digital. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. The designer says he started out learning how to draw, but now he realizes he also needs to learn how to become a filmmaker. He was speaking at a behind-the-scenes preview of his spring-summer 2021 couture movie filming. The fashion industry — along with the retail industry in general — has been hard-hit by pandemic restrictions.