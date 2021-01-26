With many hungry for content, Sundance market heats up

Like so many in the past year, the Sundance Film Festival has had to reinvent itself as a mostly virtual experience. Still, the 2021 Festival, which kicks off Thursday, could also prove to be a robust market for companies looking for content. More than 72 feature films are debuting over the seven days. It’s a slimmed-down lineup from the previous years’ 118. Some films already have ways to get to audiences, like Robin Wright’s “Land” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which will both be available to the masses in the coming weeks. But many this year are acquisition titles seeking distribution deals.