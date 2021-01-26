U.S. announces restoration of relations with Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is announcing a restoration of relations with the Palestinians and a renewal of aid to Palestinian refugees. The announcement by acting U.S. ambassador Richard Mills is a reversal of the Trump administration’s cutoff of aid to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Mills told the U.N. Security Council this reengagement with the Palestinians is key to the Biden administration’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians. He said Biden hopes to start working slowly to build confidence on both sides toward Israeli-Palestinian peace.