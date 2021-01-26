Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian activists are marching on parliament Tuesday as lawmakers vote on a new government, following a week of national tensions over poverty and lack of jobs. One young demonstrator has died and hundreds have been jailed. The prime minister announced a government reshuffle last week in the midst of the unrest. He promised Tuesday that the new team would concentrate on deep reforms to create jobs and improve living conditions in the North African country. Tunisia has been mired in economic crisis deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. But four of his 11 proposed new Cabinet members are facing investigations or suspicions of corruption.