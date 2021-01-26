Relative of virus victim asks to meet WHO experts in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) — A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. Zhang Hai’s father died of COVID-19 in February 2020. He has been organizing relatives of victims to demand accountability from officials. Zhang said he’s worried the WHO might be used to provide cover for alleged Chinese missteps in the early days of the outbreak. WHO says the visit is a scientific mission to investigate the origins of the virus, not an effort to assign blame.