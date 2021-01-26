Norway fines Grindr dating app $11.7M over privacy breach

LONDON (AP) — Norway is fining gay dating app Grindr $11.7 million for failing to get consent from users before sharing their personal information with advertising companies, in breach of stringent European Union privacy rules. Norwegian’s data privacy watchdog said Tuesday that it notified the company of its draft decision to issue a fine for 100 million Norwegian kroner, equal to 10% of its annual global revenue. The Data Protection Authority took action following a complaint by the country’s Consumer Council. The watchdog came to the preliminary conclusion that Grindr shared user data with a number of third parties without legal basis.