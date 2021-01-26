Let down your hair: New Army rules for ponytails, nail color

WASHINGTON (AP) — Female soldiers can let their hair down and flash a little nail color under new rules being approved by the Army. But male soldiers will still have to shave. Army leaders are loosening restrictions on various grooming and hairstyle rules, as service leaders try to address longstanding complaints, particularly from women. The changes, which also expand allowances for earrings and hair highlights and dyes, are particularly responsive to women of various ethnicities, and will allow greater flexibility for braids, twists, cornrows and other styles more natural for their hair.