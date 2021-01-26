Lebanon surpasses record daily virus deaths amid protests

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has hit a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities, registering 73 deaths as protesters took to the streets for a second day to denounce strict lockdown measures put in place to curb an exhausting surge in infections. The health ministry said Tuesday the number of new virus-related deaths in a day climbed above 60 for the first time, bringing the total number of deaths in the small country to nearly 2,500. Daily infections have soared in recent weeks and hospitals have struggled with COVID-19 patients, reporting near full occupancy of ICU beds. Nearly 286,000 infections have been recorded since last year.