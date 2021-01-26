Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight

New climate envoy John Kerry is making clear that the United States isn’t just back in the fight to slow climate change, but that it plans to play a driving role again. Kerry is envoy for climate change and national security in President Joe Biden’s administration. He is working to make a long-term success out of the Paris climate accord he helped negotiate during the Obama administration. President Donald Trump rejected the U.N. climate accord and other Obama-era efforts against climate change. Kerry is talking to global leaders, U.S. mayors and others from his Boston home, making clear he plans to push for faster cuts of climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.