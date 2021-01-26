Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says troops have killed a Palestinian suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank intersection. In a video released by the army, a female soldier says the attacker approached her with a knife and jumped on top of her. She says she managed to fend him off, and her commander then shot him. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of a nearby Palestinian village. No soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s incident. Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups.