Tractors bring protests into Indian capital on Republic Day

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. Rows upon rows of tractors bearing flags of India and farm unions swarmed the roads as the farmers shouted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what they call his “black laws.” A farmer marching with his family of five said: “We want to show Modi our strength. We will not surrender.” The farmers oppose new laws they say will commercialize farming and devastate their earnings. The tractor rally overshadowed Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi scaled down because of the pandemic.