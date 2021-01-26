Estonia’s new government sworn in with first-ever female PM

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s new two-party coalition government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister since the Baltic country regained independence in 1991. The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas — a 43-year-old lawyer and a former European Parliament lawmaker — was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature. The center-right Reform Party, chaired by Kallas, and the left-leaning Center Party, which are Estonia’s two biggest political parties, clinched a deal on Sunday to form a government. The previous government collapsed due to a corruption scandal.