Dutch justice minister vows rioters will be prosecuted

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch justice minister says people arrested amid three nights of rioting sparked by the country’s coronavirus curfew will face swift prosecution. The minister said Tuesday that rioters would be quickly brought before the courts and will face possible prison terms if convicted. He told reporters in The Hague that rioters “won’t get away with it.” His comments came as the Netherlands is facing its worst civil unrest in years. The rioting was initially triggered by anger at the country’s tough coronavirus lockdown, but has been increasingly fueled by calls for rioting swirling on social media. The violence has stretched the police and led at times to the deployment of military police.