Citing pandemic, Greece bans protests for a week

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government has imposed a week-long ban on public protests attended by more than 100 people, angering left-wing political opponents. The decision announced by the police Tuesday as part of a campaign to contain the pandemic carries fines of up to 3,000 euros ($3,650) for individuals involved in organizing the rallies and follows a series of student protests, some of which have turned violent. The protest ban ends Feb. 1.