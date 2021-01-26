California to take more control over slow vaccine delivery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is revamping its delivery system mid-stride, centralizing what has been a hodgepodge of county systems and streamlining appointment sign-up, notification, and eligibility for its 40 million residents. The state’s health agency on Tuesday said third-party administrators would take over ordering and distributing vaccine doses with a new state secretary in charge of logistics. The move comes after California faced criticism for a slow rollout as coronavirus cases soared and hospital beds filled up with patients in much of the state. Residents have been baffled by the varying systems as some counties will vaccinate people 65 and older while others are limited to the more restrictive 75 and up.