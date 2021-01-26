World markets mixed on virus, vaccine, stimulus concerns

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a broad retreat in Asia on renewed worries that troubles with COVID vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic. Benchmarks rose Tuesday in Paris and Frankfurt but fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo. U.S. futures ticked lower. On Monday, the S&P 500 logged a modest 0.4% gain and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose while the Dow ended lower. Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S. Markets also are awaiting a meeting of the Federal Reserve which ends Wednesday, and a deluge of corporate earnings reports.