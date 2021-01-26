Amid crisis, Hezbollah ‘bank’ a lifeline for some Lebanese

BEIRUT (AP) — As more Lebanese fall into poverty in the country’s economic crisis, increasing numbers are turning to the financial arm of the militant Hezbollah group for help. The Hezbollah-run organization known as al-Qard al-Hasan provides small, interest-free loans in dollars at a time when Lebanese are desperate for hard currency and commercial banks are not lending. The organization says it has seen a significant jump in clients in the past year. It’s a sign of how Iranian-backed Hezbollah entrenches its role among Lebanon’s Shiite Muslims even as the group comes under enormous criticism from Lebanese furious at their political leadership.