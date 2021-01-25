UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging global action to build an alliance against the growth and spread of neo-Nazism, white supremacy and the resurgence of xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and hate speech sparked partly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N. chief also urged international action on Monday “to fight propaganda and disinformation.” And he called for stepped up education on Nazi actions during World War II, stressing that almost two-thirds of young Americans do not know that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. Guterres spoke at a service marking Wednesday’s 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.