Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity

BERLIN (AP) — Oil and gas company Shell is buying ubitricity, a major provider of electric vehicle charging points in Europe. Shell said Monday that it would buy a 100% stake in the Berlin-based startup, without disclosing the price. Shell said the move represents a further step its “efforts to support drivers as they switch to lower-carbon transport.” The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain with more 2,700 charge points. Ubitricity also has smaller public networks in Germany and France, and has installed over 1,500 charge points for fleet customers across Europe. The company’s focus has been to integrate charge points into existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts.