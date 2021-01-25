Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

GENEVA (AP) — A UN report says that four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009. The report published Monday by the International Labor Organization says that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs – four times the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago. The UN agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether.