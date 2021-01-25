India’s Republic Day marked with massive farmer protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of farmers massed on tractors outside the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. The tractor rally overshadowed the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi even as the annual military parade was scaled down because of the pandemic. A thin, socially distanced crowd watched a parade with state floats and military battalions. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1950. The farmers oppose new agricultural laws passed in September they say will commercialize farming.