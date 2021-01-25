Heavy fighting erupts in Somali town near Kenyan border

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Heavy fighting has broken out in a Somali town near the Kenyan border between Somali forces and those from the state of Jubbaland as Somalia’s election troubles spill over into violence. Somalia’s information ministry accuses Kenya-funded rebels of crossing into the town of Bulo Hawo and attacking Somali forces. But the Jubbaland vice president tells reporters that Jubbaland forces stationed outside the town were attacked by what he called forces recently deployed to the region by the Somali government. Both sides have claimed victory but people in the town said fighting continued and some people had begun to flee.