EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive body has proposed that EU nations impose more travel restrictions to counter the worrying spread of new coronavirus variants. But the European Commission also wants to make sure to keep goods and workers moving across EU borders. It wants EU nations to reinforce testing and quarantine measures for travelers as virus mutations that are more transmissible threaten to overwhelm European hospitals with new cases. Some nations, like Belgium, have already banned all nonessential travel for its residents. More than 400,000 EU citizens have already died from the virus since the pandemic first hit last year.