California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials say hackers, identity thieves and overseas criminal rings stole an estimated $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits from California last year. But the extent of the fraud might grow far larger: billions more in jobless payments are under investigation. California Labor Secretary Julie Su told reporters in a conference call Monday that of the $114 billion the state has paid in unemployment claims, about 10% has been confirmed as fraudulent. Nearly $20 billion more is considered suspicious. Su says the state did not have sufficient security measures in place and criminals took advantage of the gaps.