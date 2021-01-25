Global shares gain on recovery hopes, earnings outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have risen as attention turns to upcoming company earnings reports. Shares rose in early Monday trading in Britain and Germany but slipped in France. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China finished higher. Hopes are high that once the coronavirus pandemic comes under some control, regional economies will make strong recoveries as lockdowns ease and vaccines are rolled out. However the spread of new variants of the virus and surging caseloads have tempered those expectations. Wall Street looked set for modest gains with futures higher for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials.