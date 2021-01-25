Asia Today: Taiwan quarantines 5,000 after hospital cluster

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Health authorities in Taiwan are quarantining 5,000 people while looking for the source of two coronavirus cases linked to a hospital. Officials said they have not been able to identify how the husband and wife became infected after a brief hospital stay. Those asked to quarantine include patients who were discharged from Taoyuan General Hospital between Jan. 6-19 and their caregivers. The cluster has grown to 15 cases. Taiwan has been applauded for its swift and sustained efforts to contain COVID-19, with just seven deaths and fewer than 900 confirmed cases, despite its proximity to China, where the pandemic began.